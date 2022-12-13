SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-friendly event aimed at collecting new and unwrapped toys for local children will take place this weekend in the Nexton Square Shopping Center.

Community members are encouraged to “fill the Unit” with donated toys while enjoying an afternoon of cookie decorating, face painting, and taking pictures with Santa on Saturday, December 17.

UNITS of Charleston, a moving and portable storage company will host the day of giving.

“The owners of UNITS of Charleston are longtime supporters of Toys for Tots and are serving a crucial role in collecting toys to ensure children in need have gifts to unwrap this holiday season,” said event organizers. “A year when high inflation and high need are on a crash course.”

New, unwrapped gifts will be collected and transported from the event to the Marine Corps Toy Warehouse.

The event takes place from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at 801 Nexton Square Dr, Summerville, SC 29486.