MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian is expected to restrengthen into a Category 1 hurricane off the South Carolina coast on Thursday evening.

The storm is forecast to approach the coast by 8:00 a.m. Friday morning somewhere near Charleston. “As we head toward the middle part of the day Friday, most likely, this would be approaching the Charleston, Colleton, or Georgetown County coast,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Coastal flooding, heavy rain, and gusty winds will be the focus, and where the core of that strong wind goes will become clearer closer to the storm’s arrival.

Showers will begin to develop Thursday afternoon along the coast and increase in coverage and intensity through the evening. “The heaviest rain will likely occur after midnight Thursday,” Marthers said.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rainfall totals of 4-6” in Colleton County and most of Dorchester, upper Berkeley, and Williamsburg Counties. 6-8” is possible across Charleston, lower Berkeley, and Georgetown counties.

There is a low-end risk for an isolated tornado in some of the stronger rainbands as they move across the area.

Much of the Charleston metro and into Georgetown County will likely see the highest wind gusts which could be between 60-80 mph, areas inland toward I-95 will see gusts between 40-60 mph.

Storm surge will also be a factor with coastal flooding likely Thursday through early Saturday.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

HURRICANE WARNING: Charleston County, coastal Colleton County, inland and tidal Berkeley County, Georgetown County, and Williamsburg County

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: Inland Colleton County and Dorchester County

STORM SURGE WARNING: Charleston County, coastal Colleton County, and coastal Georgetown County

Forecasters say power outages and downed trees are likely due to the excessive rainfall and gusty winds associated with Ian.