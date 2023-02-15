CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is set to formally launch her run for president during an event happening Wednesday in Charleston.

Haley announced her campaign in a video posted to her social media pages on Tuesday morning, becoming the first Republican to challenge former President Donald Trump in his renewed bid for the White House.

She talked about the future of America while celebrating accomplishments as South Carolina’s governor and reflected on the hard times many faced following a horrific shooting at Emanuel AME Church in June 2015.

Haley served as governor from January 2011 through January 2017 before she was tapped by then-president Donald Trump to become ambassador to the United Nations. She left that office at the end of 2018.

The event will take place at The Shed at The Visitor Center in downtown Charleston. News 2 will bring you full coverage of her announcement.