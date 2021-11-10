Nikki Haley to receive the Nathan Hale Patriot Award during The Citadel’s Republican Society Patriot Dinner

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 08: United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley attends International Women’s Day United Nations Awards Luncheon on March 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s former governor, Nikki Haley, will be a guest speaker at The Citadel’s Republican Society Patriot Dinner next month.

Haley, who served as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, will be recognized as the 2021 recipient of the Nathan Hale Patriot Award at the annual dinner.

Every year, the Patriot Dinner honors a national, state, or local official who embodies the selfless leadership of Nathan Hale.

Hale was an American soldier and spy for the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War. He volunteered for an intelligence-gathering mission in New York City but was captured by the British and executed at the age of 21.

Haley is the first woman to ever receive the honor. The award is described as an “impressive revolutionary war musket beautifully mounted for display,” according to the military college.

The event will be held at The Citadel’s Holliday Alumni Center on Thursday, December 2nd.

Past recipients include national figures such as President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Senator Tim Scott, Senator Jim DeMint, Sheriff Al Cannon and Congressman Henry Brown.