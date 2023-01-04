CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck as they attempted to cross the street in downtown Charleston.

The deadly crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on East Bay and South Street in what police said is a “dark section of the roadway without a marked crosswalk.”

The victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) where they died.

Officials with CPD said the driver – who showed no signs of impairment – remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

East Bay Street was closed in both directions for hours. Police reopened the road just after 10:00 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name when appropriate.