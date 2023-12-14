CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charges are not expected against a Berkeley County deputy involved in a deadly September 8 shooting on the Wando River bridge.

Law enforcement agencies were involved in a pursuit of a man who allegedly struck several vehicles while traveling on Highway 41. The chase came to an end on the James B. Edwards Bridge after the driver struck another vehicle.

While deputies were attempting to check out the situation they observed a firearm, shots were fired, and the suspect was killed.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said in a Dec. 12 letter to Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis that her office was provided video footage and the State Law Enforcement Division’s final report on the incident and said that based on evidence, it was clear the man, Brent Conrad, 37, died by suicide.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Conrad has been struggling from mental health issues to include extreme paranoia,” said Solicitor Wilson in her letter. “At the time of his death, Mr. Conrad’s family was actively pursuing treatment options for him.”

Following the chase, Wilson said the man opened his driver’s side door and then deputies and bystanders heard a gunshot. She added that there is nothing to indicate Conrad fired shots and law enforcement or the public.

“While Deputy Cody Graff could not be completely certain at the time he fired his weapon, Conrad’s lone shot had killed him,” she added.

Deputies later recovered a 9mm pistol from Conrad’s lap. Wilson also stated that an autopsy revealed the man suffered a close-range gunshot. His DNA was also on the weapon, ammunition, and the magazine, according to her letter to Sheriff Lewis.

Deputy Graff did fire his weapon after Conrad fired a shot; however, Wilson said his rounds did not cause serious injury to Conrad or anyone else.

“For these reasons, there is insufficient evidence to support an indictment of Deputy Graff on criminal charges.”

Solicitor Wilson further states that officer involved critical incidents in her circuit, whether or not an officer handles an event appropriately, “is not the purview of SLED’s investigation” or her own analysis.