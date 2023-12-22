CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you are dreaming of a white Christmas, sorry- you won’t find it here.

The holiday forecast is looking to be a little more on the warmer side with a chance of rainfall.

Storm Team 2 says Christmas Eve will be dry under a partly cloudy sky with a high temperature of around 70 degrees.

Temperatures will remain about the same for Christmas Day. But while the day itself should be mostly dry, rain chances increase into the afternoon and overnight. There is a 50% chance of rain on Monday.

“Christmas Eve should be dry and the vast majority of Christmas Day, based on what we see right now, looks to be mainly dry. The rain probability goes up later in the day and overnight,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Even higher rain chances are on tap for Tuesday with temperatures holding near 70 degrees.

