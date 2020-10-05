Noel Mermer, founding publisher of Charleston City Paper, passes away Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The founding member of Charleston City Paper, Noel Mermer, passed away late Saturday.

The paper announced that Mermer died after a long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“As a highly active, Type-A personality, I have to say it’s been hell on earth. ALS sucks,” Mermer wrote when describing his battle with the disease in December 2018. He is survived by his wife Christine and sons, Noel and Bennett.

Mermer and co-owners Stephanie and Blair Barna started their newspaper in 1997. In October 2019, owners sold the newspaper to a publishing partnership owned by Ed Bell of Georgetown and Andy Brack of Charleston.

The family requests no flowers be sent in his honor, but instead a memorial contribution may be made to a new foundation that will be announced soon.