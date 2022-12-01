NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Area Regional Transporation Authority (CARTA) wants to give five Lowcountry residents the gift of transportation this holiday season.

Nominations for CARTA’s annual holiday bike giveaway are open now through Dec. 12 at 11:59 p.m.

Five people will be selected at random to win a refurbished bicycle from Second Chance Bikes, a local nonprofit that collects and repairs used bikes to be distributed within the community.

“Each year, we look forward to teaming up with the folks at Second Chance Bikes to host this giveaway for our riders,” CARTA Board Chairman Mike Seekings said. “It’s a fun start to the holiday season and a great way to show our appreciation for those who use CARTA.”

To nominate yourself or a friend, send a direct message to CARTA on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram containing the name and phone number of the nominee.

The winners will receive their bikes in a giveaway event at CARTA’s North Charleston headquarters on Dec. 16.