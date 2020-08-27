Non-profits struggle to recover from economic loss due to Pandemic

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – After being closed since March the Charleston Habitat for Humanity estimates they lost $250,000.

Since closing the Habitat for Humanity Restore in Charleston has not been able to accept donations which is how the non-profits pay for home constructions according to Kristen Williams Director of Development.

“Financially we really struggled since all of this happened. Luckily, we had some awesome donors that sort of saved the day. As you can imagine everyone has really struggled,” Williams stated.

Construction on homes just restarted but will be a slow process as fewer volunteers are now allowed on construction sites.

“March 21st was supposed to be a home dedication for our partner family Tina and her son Dakota, and we still have not been able to close on her home,” added Williams.

With the help of generous donors the Charleston Habitat for Humanity has been able to stay afloat during the pandemic.

“Our existing home owners also suffered through this, so we were able to offer some mortgage assistance during the last six months to help those families and for the next several months to help those families who needed a little boost with their mortgages,” Williams commented.

The restore is now open and accepting volunteers and donations.