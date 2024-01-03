CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Love traveling but hate the hassle of swapping airports during your trip to get to your destination?

Charleston International Airport offers non-stop flights to several popular destinations. Below is a list of several top spots to grab non-stop flights to.

ATLANTA | Delta

Martin Luther King Jr., one of the most prominent civil rights leaders in America, was born in Atlanta, and you visit his childhood home while there or stop by the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park to learn more about King’s impact. After a long day of exploring, hit the Varsity to refuel. The Varsity is the largest drive-in restaurant in the world and has had notable visitors such as U.S. President Jimmy Carter, U.S. President Bill Clinton, Jimmy Fallon, Ryan Seacrest, and more.

BOSTON | Delta, JetBlue

Boston is the site of the Boston Tea Party, where American patriots dressed as Mohawk Indians and dumped 342 chests of tea into the Boston Harbor. The group was protesting the British tax on tea and the belief that the British East India Company had a monopoly on the goods. Boston is known for its beautiful neighborhoods like North End and Beacon Hill, where valuable relics from the earliest times in American history lay.

CHARLOTTE | American

Looking for thrills while you’re in Charlotte? Visit Carowinds Amusement Park and ride the towering rollercoasters. Cool off in the Carolina Harbor waterpark if you’re visiting in the heat. If you’re a fan of American stock-car racing, then the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte might be the place for you. The Hall of Fame features exhibits of current and former stock cars along with racing simulators. If you are not a huge fan but want to learn more about the sport, visit the High Octane Theater in the building and watch action-packed docufilms about the history of racing.

CHICAGO | American, Southwest, United

The Windy City is home to the second-oldest ballpark in major league baseball. If you can, stop by and watch the Chicago Cubs play at Wrigley Field. Take pictures on the see-through Skydeck ledge of Willis Tower with the vibrant city in the background. If you’re a festival-goer, it is home to one of the most well-known festivals, Lollapalooza, in lakefront Grant Park, along with a host of other festivals matching several music tastes.

DALLAS | American, Southwest

This sprawling city got its name from George Mifflin Dallas, Vice President under James K. Polk. Dallas played a massive role in the Civil War, being a Confederate center and the place where General Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Forces. Slow down from the fast-paced city life in the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, which features 66 acres of colorful flowers and outdoor art sculptures.

DENVER | Southwest, United

After landing at Denver International Airport, grab your bags and head out; prepare to meet “Blucifer,” a giant blue stallion sculpture with glowing red eyes standing guard outside the airport. The artist responsible for creating the sculpture died while working on its creation after a piece came loose and hit him. The Mile High city also boasts incredible ski slopes just outside the city limits and is rich in Western culture.

HOUSTON | Southwest, United

Lovers of space exploration will know that NASA’s Johnson Space Center is located in Houston. Johnson Space Center is the home of astronaut training and mission control and has led the Gemini, Apollo, Apollo-Soyuz, and Skylab projects. For sports fans, there’s always a game to catch, whether it’s the Houston Texas (NFL), Houston Astros (MLB), Houston Rockets (NBA), or Houston Dynamo FC (MLS).

LAS VEGAS | Spirit

Sin City contains unequaled entertainment options for visitors whether you visit the world-class casinos, large nightclubs with international DJs, or the various resorts, each with its unique theme along the eye-catching Las Vegas Strip. Due to the high concentration of bright light’s in Sin City, Las Vegas is the brightest place on Earth from space.

LOS ANGELES | JetBlue

L.A. is known for being the center of America’s TV, Movie, and Music industries. Here is where the Hollywood stars live, and it’s not uncommon to see one in the massive cityscape. The opportunities for fun and exploration are endless. A fun fact is that Los Angeles was a part of Mexico from 1822 to 1846.

MIAMI | American

Miami is known for its beautiful white sand beaches surrounding the blue Atlantic Ocean the city borders. South Beach is also renowned for its wild nightlife scene, where the clubs stay open until 5 a.m. The city boasts a heavy Latin American influence seen in food, architecture, music, and its people, which is why it is sometimes called the “Capital of Latin America”.

NEW ORLEANS | Breeze

The land of Creole and Mardi Gras, New Orleans is known for its rich Cajun and French history and vibrant nightlife. Walking the streets of the French Quarter or down Bourbon Street, you will certainly hear jazz music emanating in the background. Royal Street is a great option if you are looking for hidden treasures, as it is known for its antique shops, art galleries, and unique boutiques.

NEW YORK CITY | Delta, JetBlue

The Big Apple is one of the most recognizable cities in America, acknowledged as having something for everyone from museums to shops to concerts and so much more. You’ll never be bored. In addition, the city houses Wall Street, home to the New York Stock Exchange – the largest stock exchange in the world. Interestingly, the iconic Statue of Liberty was a gift from the French in honor of the country’s alliance during the American Revolution. Initially, the statute was bronze, as it is made of copper, but over the years, it has oxidized and turned green.

PHILADELPHIA | American, Frontier, Spirit

“Philly,” as it’s commonly referred to, is the nation’s first capital and home to important pieces of American history. History lovers can visit Independence Hall, where state delegates gathered in what is known as the Constitutional Convention to craft the American Constitution. On your way out of the hall, stop by Liberty Bell, which rang to announce the Declaration of Independence. Afterward, grab a Philly Cheesesteak the city is famous for, or stop by the indoor Reading Terminal Market for any type of food you’re hungry for.

PHOENIX | Breeze

If you’re visiting Phoenix, don’t forget your sunscreen, as the capital of Arizona lives under a bright and hot sun. For nature enthusiasts, the desert mountains surrounding the city provide sweeping views like the Echo Canyon trail at Camelback Mountain. Just be sure to watch for rattlesnakes. If you want a more relaxed outdoor experience, try the Japanese Friendship Garden, which is covered in plants, stone footbridges, and traditional lanterns and is located downtown.

SEATTLE | Alaska Air

Home of the famous Space Needle, which offers 360-degree views from the glass observation deck spotlighting the city, Mount Rainer, the Cascade Mountains, and the Puget Sound. The Emerald City is also known as the birthplace of Starbucks, and travelers can visit the original Starbucks at Pike Place Market. Pike Place is a staple of the city, being open for over 100 years, and visitors can shop for flowers, food, crafts, art, or fresh seafood; just make sure you catch when the fishmongers throw your order at you.

TAMPA | Breeze, Spirit

Tampa is a unique destination, considering you can also visit Cuba there. Jose Marti Park in the neighborhood of Ybor City is land owned by the Cuban government. The Park contains soil from Cuba and honors Cuban poet and revolutionary Jose Marti. Nicknamed the “Cigar City,” Tampa was built on the back of the cigar industry and Cuban cigar magnate Vicente Martinez Ybor. Visitors have an array of options when it comes to purchasing hand-rolled cigars.

TORONTO | Air Canada

Toronto is the largest city in Canada and an international leader in finance and commerce. Known for being a cultural melting pot with BBC reporting, more than 140 languages are spoken in the city. The city boasts attractions like The CN Tower, where visitors can travel to the top and walk along the building edge that is 116 stories, and an extensive professional sports roster including the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL), Toronto Raptors (NBA), Toronto Blue Jays (MLB) and Toronto FC (MLS).

WASHINGTON, D.C. | American, United

The nation’s capital offers visits and tours for the White House, home of the president, and the United States Capitol building. If you travel to D.C. during the spring, then seeking out the cherry blossoms would be a memorable experience. The Cherry Blossom trees were given as a gift of friendship from Japan and planted in 1912.

For a full list of non-stop flights from Charleston International, click here.

Flight bookings can be made through the Charleston International website, a travel agency, or directly through the flight line website.