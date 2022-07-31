NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc. led a march against gun violence Saturday in anticipation of the nonprofit’s one year anniversary.

The organization was created on July 31, 2021 in honor of Ronjanae Smith, a 14-year-old girl who was killed in a mass shooting in North Charleston.

“We will never forget about my daughter, Ronjanae Smith. I want everybody to remember her name,” said Ronald Smith, father of Ronjanae and director of the Positive Vibes organization.

The S.A.V.E. North Charleston “We Carry Their Crosses” March for Life remembered the lives of over 100 people that have been lost to gun violence in North Charleston in the last three years.

Crosses with the names of those victims were carried from Dorchester Road to Waylyn Park, where a community cookout was held at the conclusion of the march.

“This is the greatest opportunity that we have to tip the scales in our community,” said Thomas Dixon, a pastor and community activist who led the march.

Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc. hosted the event in partnership with several organizations, including the North Charleston Police Department, North Charleston Youth Resistance Inc., the S.C. Black Activist Coalition and more, according to an event flyer.

“This is a ‘we’ problem. It’s not a ‘me’ problem, an ‘I’ problem — it’s not a black problem,” Dixon said. “This is an ‘everybody’ problem.”

Despite struggles to obtain funding, leaders of Positive Vibes said they have managed to organize a variety of community activities in the last year, including youth mentorship programs, grocery delivery to the elderly and counseling for grief and substance abuse.

“Those voices — those united voices — will scream out to everybody, from our politicians to our school people, to those who are hiring in this area, to our media,” Dixon said.

Going forward, the organization is calling on school leaders, city and county councils, and members of Congress for help to stop the bloodshed from gun violence.

“If we would just step up and do our part, in our niche, we could actually bring an end to the gun violence in our community,” Dixon said.

On Sunday — the actual anniversary of the nonprofit’s founding — the Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Center will be hosting a community street event at 2025 Reynolds Avenue in North Charleston from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For more information on Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc., visit the organization’s Facebook page here.