NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)–Jean’s Angels and the Waylyn Heart team are two of the many nonprofit organizations spreading Christmas joy and love to the less fortunate this holiday season.

This morning, the Waylan Heart team gave out hot meals to warm the souls of people in the community.

“On Thanksgiving, we did come out here, and we fed at least a hundred people, so we decided to do it again on Christmas morning; this morning was a little more different because it was more family-oriented. We had organizations like the soul harvester, and even if they didn’t come out, they sent dishes and potlucks of different things to be able to feed the people,” said Shamekei Gray, founder of Waylan Heart Team.

Volunteers from Jean’s Angels loaded up the organization’s pickup truck full of backpacks filled with gifts and perfume for women, cologne for men, and everyday essentials for people in need.

“Every Christmas, I bring gifts and different items for the homeless. So our truck is filled with bookbags, and those bags are filled with hygiene kits, hot hand warmers, body warmers, snacks, and food. But most importantly, everyone should wake up on Christmas morning to a gift,” said Katrina Carpenter, the founder of Jean’s Angels.