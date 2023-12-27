CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)–The Uplift Charleston organization and the Hope Center are putting in extra work to serve the underprivileged in the Lowcountry.

“Anyone who’s in need, marginalized or depressed, we want to make sure everyone is feeling some love and some compassion for their suffering that’s happening a lot in the Lowcountry, said Aaron Comstock, founder of Uplift Charleston.

According to a 2022 report by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, an estimated 3608 people in South Carolina were experiencing homelessness on any given night. Volunteers say it can happen to anyone at any time – and people often aren’t sure where to turn.

“Unfortunately, homelessness occurs 365 days and 24 hours a day. We have had families that have relocated to our state and lost everything, and having a place like the Hope Center where you come and get those case management services to find a new job to provide you with financial assistance,” said Latosha Fludd, the executive director of The hope center.

While nonprofit organizations are working hard to help those in need, they say bringing more attention to the crisis and community support are vital to improving the lives of those they serve

“We want to use our voice in any way we can for the voiceless to make sure we can get the word out that people are suffering. We need to help them just as much as we help anyone else,” said Comstock.

“Our goal is. However, if you come to the center, we want you to leave better. We want to give you that hope. We want to help you put your life back together,” said Fludd.

Latosha Fludd from the Hope Center said a new location is coming. Groundwork on the new facility is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024.