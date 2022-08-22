NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Dubbed the ‘unofficial end of summer,’ many travelers use the extended Labor Day weekend to squeeze in last-minute travel plans before the weather turns frosty.

Labor Day typically marks the busiest day for Airbnb traffic with Sept. 4 holding the top spot for dates with the largest number of check-ins at U.S. destinations in 2021.

A new Airbnb report shows that many vacationers are heading down south for the holiday weekend, including to the Palmetto State. In fact, North Charleston was named the tenth most popular U.S. destination based on the most nights booked for the long weekend.

Staying farther from downtown may be attractive for vacationers on a budget who want to visit nearby Charleston. A search for stays in North Charleston between Sept. 2 and Sept. 5 shows more than 460 accommodations still available, averaging $341 per night, while Charleston stays average about $30 more per night.

And while the Labor Day holiday is a big one for travelers, hosts also benefit from eleventh-hour summer fun by earning a little bit of extra cash.

In fact, nearly half of U.S. Hosts said they turned to Airbnb rentals as a way to offset the rising cost of living nationwide. Airbnb reported that during Labor Day weekend last year, Hosts made more than $300 million combined, with an average payout of roughly $750 in extra income from the weekend stays.

But operating an Airbnb–especially on a holiday weekend– does not come without its challenges, namely unauthorized partying.

It is a phenomenon that the vacation rental company has attempted to crack down on recently by restricting certain guests from booking one-night stays in Charleston during the holiday weekends.

Airbnb’s Top Trending Cities for Labor Day Weekend: