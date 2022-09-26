NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston announced Monday that the longtime special assistant to the mayor, Raymond (Ray) H. Anderson, Jr., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday.

Anderson, 69, died while hiking in the mountains of North Carolina, according to the city.

The city described Anderson as a lifelong and passionate resident of North Charleston, who has served as special assistant to Mayor Keith Summey since 1996.

In his role as special assistant to the mayor, Anderson oversaw nearly all capital projects in the city for the last 26 years, working alongside Mayor Summey to modernize facilities and resources for citizens.

“Ray was a vital voice in master planning the City during that time, providing invaluable expertise and advice for the advancement of traditional and new neighborhoods, the enhancement of cultural and recreational amenities, and the improvements of city services utilized by every resident,” the city said in an announcement Monday. “Ray’s institutional knowledge of the people and spirit of North Charleston was unmatched and will forever remain unparalleled.”

Photo: Ray Anderson, Mayor Summey (Provided by City of North Charleston)

Photo: Ray Anderson (Provided by City of North Charleston)

Anderson also served on the North Charleston Planning Commission and was elected to North Charleston City Council for two terms in 1986 and again in 1995.

He was appointed to the first Charleston Naval Complex Redevelopment Authority in 1993.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.