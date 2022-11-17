NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston-based charity is being recognized for demonstrating “good stewardship of charitable resources” in South Carolina.

South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond announced this week a list of ten ‘angel’ charities who devoted 80% or more of their total expenditures to charitable programs.

Operation Home, Inc., which works to help people remain in their homes by increasing safety and accessibility, was picked for the annual list.

The organization was selected by a review of financial reports submitted annually to the Secretary of State’s office along with nominations from the community.

“To be selected as an Angel, the charity must have devoted 80% or more of its total expenditures to charitable programs; must have been in existence for three or more years; must make good use of volunteer services; must receive minimal funding from grants; must have a significant presence in South Carolina; and must be in compliance with the South Carolina Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act. Each year the Secretary of State’s Office attempts to showcase Angels with diverse missions from several areas around the state,” Hammond’s office said.

The Village Group on Georgetown also made the annual list. You can see the 10 ‘angel’ charities below:

Cancer Association of Spartanburg & Cherokee Counties, Inc., Spartanburg, SC 93.2%

Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County, Aiken, SC 85.2%

Defenders For Children, Greenville, SC 91.0%

Mercy Medicine Free Clinic, Florence, SC 95.6%

Operation Home, Inc., N. Charleston, SC 91.6%

Programs for Exceptional People Inc., Bluffton, SC 91.1%

Restore Mobility for the Blind, Lake Wylie, SC 94.1%

Sharing God’s Love, Inc., Irmo, SC 92.3%

The Dream Center of Pickens County, Easley, SC 95.0%

The Village Group, Georgetown, SC 98.9%

“Charities do so much for our communities, and I am proud to recognize these wonderful organizations that have made a difference in the lives of so many South Carolinians,” said Secretary Hammond.

The state said donors can research charities registered in SC by going to the Secretary of State’s website.