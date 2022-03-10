NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston’s Park Circle is one step closer to two major renovation projects that together would costs $46 million.

One project would add new parks, ball fields, and basketball courts to Park Circle. The other project would renovate the Danny Jones Pool. TJ Rostin, the Recreation Director for the City of North Charleston says, these two projects will create new facilities for children and families to enjoy.

“Being able to program this playground and this accessible ball field is great. Reaching out to the schools with special needs classes, this could be a field trip destination for them,” says Rostin.

Council member Jerome Heyward voted against these two projects saying he is not against the plans, just the costs.

“I support it, but what I don’t support is using that type of money right now. I support all of that, I support special needs kids I got a lot of them in my district,” says Heyward.

Heyward believes that money should go towards improving street lights, sidewalks, and speed bumps throughout neighborhoods that need it.

“Quality of life stuff. We still got some areas that have low lighting. I just think that we should put the breaks on this, go look at some of the districts and bring them all to speed,” says Heyward.

Other city leaders believe these new facilities will be a travel destination for families all around the country to enjoy.

“They want to know where they can take their child, whether that child has special needs or not. We feel we are going to be that destination playground for a lot of folks,” says Rostin.

City leaders anticipate both of these projects to start this summer and be completed by November of 2023.