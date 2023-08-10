NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Chief Greg Gomes says he went to Mayor Keith Summey a week ago about salary increases for officers, and on Thursday, city council voted on whether to approve those raises or not.

“Police officers will get a $5,600 pay raise,” Summey said. “Corporals $5,200, sergeants $5,000, lieutenants $4,000, majors $3,000.”

Summey says the raises were put up for consideration after Chief Gomes told him about the salaries other Lowcountry police agencies are currently offering.

“Mount Pleasant has gone up to $55,499 for the certified police officers,” he said. “Charleston is $55,382 and Moncks Corner is $55,643.”

City and police officials say North Charleston has traditionally offered the highest wages for officers in the Lowcountry, which they say has allowed them to remain competitive in the hiring process, as well as retaining officers, and with the approval of this pay increase, that would once again be the case.

“We are offering certified $56,078 with the new plan,” Summey said.

Council took a vote following discussion and the vote passed unanimously.

After the vote, Chief Gomes shared his reaction to the newly-approved pay increase.

“My phone is blowing up behind me,” Gomes said. “I feel it vibrating, so I’m sure many of the men and women at this police department are watching tonight. Tomorrow, we’ll wake up and once again, we’re at the top and we’re the best-paid police officers in the Lowcountry. Again, it’s a credit to the mayor and city council.”

The pay raises are for officers with the rank of captain and below, and they will go into effect in January.