NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After nearly 20 years on North Charleston City Council, Rhonda Jerome is ready to serve her city in a bigger way: as the city’s first female mayor.

Jerome believes her record of public service speaks for itself and makes her the most equipped to take on the role.

“I do the budget, I meet with the people, I hear their concerns, I address their concerns. And that’s what a mayor’s job is,” Jerome said.

She has led initiatives to build community throughout the city, such as constructing sidewalks and organizing community walks to connect with residents. In areas like the Pepperhill community, where a youth baseball game was interrupted by gunshots, Jerome says the community walks are particularly important.

“When the people see us walking they actually come outside and they will start talking with us and it’s important for them to know that the police officers that walk with us are their friends, not their enemies,” she said.

Active community policing is a main focus for Jerome, who says tackling crime starts with having more boots on the ground.

“You have to get out there and you have to fight it,” she said. Jerome serves on a National League of Cities Public Safety and Crime Prevention (PSCP) Committee. She said her work there has exposed her to several programs that she believes would be effective in combatting crime, but that are not being utilized.

Another issue paramount to Jerome is employee retention within the city. She said that vacancies within the police department make it hard to combat crime, and those vacancies stem from what she believes is a subpar executive department.

If elected, Jerome plans to address employee concerns first thing.

Until that time, Jerome wants voters to know that she is running on a platform of “faith, family, education, and community.”