North Charleston city leaders to discuss vaccination reward program for qualified employees

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston City Council is expected to discuss a vaccination reward program for city employees during a meeting Thursday night.

Mayor Keith Summey is expected to propose the program to the city council for those who have complied with the city’s vaccination mandate.

The monetary amount of that award will be decided upon during Thursday’s meeting.

City leaders in November told News 2 nearly 80% of its employees were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. We’re told, as of December 8th, 100% of the city’s sanitation workers have received their coronavirus vaccination.

City council will vote on the initiative during its regular meeting Thursday night.