NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Have you ever wanted to drive a Zamboni? Now is your chance!

North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center will host a hiring fair on September 6.

The venues will be hiring full-time and part-time employees for:

Ticket sales.

Guest services.

Assistant manager box office.

A/P & A/P clerk.

Custodial.

Changeover.

Catering.

Stingrays.

Game day staff.

Ice technician.

Zamboni Driver.

The hiring event is scheduled from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center.

Organizers say the hiring fair will serve as an opportunity to meet the team, learn about employment opportunities, and apply in person.

For more information on the event, visit www.northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com.