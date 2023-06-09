NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department held an event Friday afternoon geared towards raising awareness about the dangers of gun violence in the community.

It happened in the Fairwind and Oakfield communities during Gun Violence Awareness Month and on the heels of a few deadly shootings in the city.

The most recent happened Thursday night outside a convenience store off Dorchester Road leaving one person dead and three others hurt.

North Charleston officers are focused on informing the community about ways to prevent gun violence by talking to area youths and creating a welcoming environment.

State Representative Wendell Gilliard said awareness is key to spreading change.

“We now have more weapons in this country, the greatest country in the world, than we have people. That’s what we call the perfect storm,” he said. “I always tell people if you come to the table with a problem, have a solution. We have the solutions, but nobody’s listening,” he said.

Friday’s event included free food, a raffle to win a new bike, and even a bounce castle. North Charleston officers also brought in local speakers including coaches and a representative from the organization Positive Vibes.

One North Charleston parent said events like these are vital to the community.

“No one wants to fear for their lives…. I am definitely an advocate for children and their safety of course,” said Erica Brooks.

The event ran through 7:00 p.m.