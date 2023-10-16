NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Council Chambers have been named in honor of the city’s longtime and outgoing mayor.

The naming comes in recognition of Mayor Keith Summey’s “steadfast commitment to the betterment of the North Charleston community,” according to city leaders.

“For nearly three decades, Mayor Keith Summey has been an advocate for the people of North Charleston. His tireless efforts to improve the quality of life for residents and the positive impact he has made on the city’s growth and development have not gone unnoticed,” the city said in a news release Monday.

They said the renaming of council chambers celebrates Summey’s legacy and serves as an inspiration for future leaders to emulate his unwavering dedication to public service.

“I am deeply humbled by this incredible honor. It has been a privilege to serve the wonderful people of North Charleston. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire community. Together, we have made North Charleston a better place, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of that journey,” said Mayor Summey.