North Charleston Elementary holds Stop Bullying Forum

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Charleston Elementary School held their inaugural Stop Bullying forum.

Fifth grade students and parents heard from a mental health counselor and North Charleston police officer. Count on 2’s Octavia Mitchell spoke to students about self-esteem. School leaders say events like this can make a difference. North Charleston Elementary School counselor Angela Dingle says, “I think this is helping students today understand that bullying isn’t just one time. It’s a repeated action, and I hope they understand to reach out to talk about it, and not hide things from people that can help them at school as well as their parents>

Dingle organized the Stop Bullying Forum, and says she hopes to make it an annual event.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES