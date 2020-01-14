North Charleston Elementary holds Stop Bullying Forum

North Charleston Elementary School held their inaugural Stop Bullying forum.

Fifth grade students and parents heard from a mental health counselor and North Charleston police officer. Count on 2’s Octavia Mitchell spoke to students about self-esteem. School leaders say events like this can make a difference. North Charleston Elementary School counselor Angela Dingle says, “I think this is helping students today understand that bullying isn’t just one time. It’s a repeated action, and I hope they understand to reach out to talk about it, and not hide things from people that can help them at school as well as their parents>

Dingle organized the Stop Bullying Forum, and says she hopes to make it an annual event.