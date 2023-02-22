NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston is exploring the possibility of pulling its schools out of the Charleston County School District.

Mayor Keith Summey has directed legal council to look into pulling North Charleston schools out of the district. The matter could be discussed during a city council meeting later this week.

Mayor Summey said last year he did not feel schools in North Charleston have been getting the attention they deserve.

“The public schools of North Charleston have not got the amount of material and activity investment that they should have,” said Summey in his one-on-one interview with News 2 last January.

News 2 is speaking with Mayor Summey about his decision and will have the latest Wednesday.