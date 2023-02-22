NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston is exploring the possibility of pulling its schools out of the Charleston County School District.
Mayor Keith Summey has directed legal council to look into pulling North Charleston schools out of the district. The matter could be discussed during a city council meeting later this week.
Mayor Summey said last year he did not feel schools in North Charleston have been getting the attention they deserve.
“The public schools of North Charleston have not got the amount of material and activity investment that they should have,” said Summey in his one-on-one interview with News 2 last January.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
- Mayor Summey addresses proposal to remove North Charleston schools from CCSD
- North Charleston’s mayor issues letter to CCSD over its “treatment of students”
- North Charleston Mayor says city’s schools need major improvements from CCSD
- Charleston County School District leaders meet with N. Charleston Mayor amid tension
News 2 is speaking with Mayor Summey about his decision and will have the latest Wednesday.