North Charleston FD responds to structure fire on Jacksonville Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Fire Department responded to a trailer fire on Jacksonville Road early Monday morning.

According to North Charleston Fire Chief Childs, the call came in at 4:04 a.m. It took crews approximately eight minutes to get the fire under control.

Chief Childs says the fire department was told no one was in the home at the time.

Right now, Dominion Energy Crews are on scene assessing power lines to see if any were damaged by the fire.

This fire is under investigation. Count on us to bring you the latest.