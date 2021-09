NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston fire crews are responding to a crash with a fuel spill Thursday afternoon.

Meeting Street from Kingsworth Avenue to both the on-ramp to I-26 and exit ramp from I-26 to the new Port Authority is closed to traffic, according to the North Charleston Fire Department.

Representatives from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are responding to the scene.

Motorists should find an alternate route.