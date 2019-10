NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department kicked off Fire Prevention Week with a Family Fun Day celebration at the North Charleston Fire Museum.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “not every hero wears a cape, plan and practice your escape.”

Firefighters say a home escape plan includes working smoke alarms on every level of the home in every bedroom, and near all sleeping areas.

It also includes two ways out of every room.