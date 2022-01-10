North Charleston Fire Department responded to nearly 800 fires in 2021

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department said it responded to 790 fires last year, eight of which were deadly.

Firefighters want a safe start to the new year. They are urging families to have an escape plan and say you should test your smoke alarms frequently.

The department said the most frequent type of fire is a house fire. In fact, NCFD responded to 197 structure fires and seven mobile home fires last year alone.

Of those, 57 were cooking fires, three were chimney fires, and 10 were ‘trash fires in a structure.’

