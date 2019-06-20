North Charleston Fire prepares to take over Ashley River Fire District

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department is preparing to serve the area which is currently being served by Ashley River Fire.

The department will take over after Dorchester County decided to dissolve the Ashley River Tax District and shut down the fire department back in April.

The Ashley River Special Tax District was created in 1979 to fill a need for fire service in the area because there were no county or municipal services near the district, but that is no longer the case.

Dorchester County Council said that due to annexations to the city of North Charleston, the Ashley River special tax district has been reduced to 2.7 square miles and has lost significant property tax revenue.

The ordinance to dissolve the Ashley River special tax district has not been met with support by the residents who still live in the area.

North Charleston City Council’s Finance Committee plans to talk about the agreement that goes into effect July 1st.