NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Puppies were rescued Tuesday from a North Charleston storm drain.

Firefighters with the North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) responded to a call regarding two puppies who were trapped in a storm drain.

According to the department, fire crews “quickly thought outside the box” and fed a booster line through the pipe and pulled it back to bring the puppies to the opening of that drain.

Photo courtesy North Charleston Fire Department Photo courtesy North Charleston Fire Department

Photo courtesy North Charleston Fire Department Photo courtesy North Charleston Fire Department

The puppies were safely returned to their owner.