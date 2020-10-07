North Charleston granted $270,000 to improve public transportation in rural areas

North Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – $270,000 has been granted to the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) from the U.S. Department of Transportation. South Carolina is one of seventeen states to be granted this funding.

The Free Trade Agreement’s Helping Obtain Prosperity for Everyone or HOPE Program will fund $8.5 million nationwide to create better access for people in rural communities and areas experiencing long-term economic distress through transportation.

The money coming to Charleston will be used to improve connections for rural residents to a planned transit center in North Charleston to provide better transportation to jobs and critical services.

“Under these HOPE grants they’re going to be given to communities that have had very difficult economic times and we hope that these grants will really improve economic development, job creation, and quality of life for the residents of these communities,” said Elaine Choa, U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

The Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments will now be able to replace 24 diesel buses with electric buses and improve on-route charging.

“If we can charge them in ten minutes on the route with fast charging and using some of that technology that’s out there we can be much more efficient with those vehicles and it can be much easier for us to expand our range,” Principal Planner at BCDCOG Sharon Hollis added.

CARTA will also undergo route optimization studies.

“For those people that are connecting at the end of the line it will be better to time those connections and have that vehicle ready so their transport is easy and they can get to the places in the urban area that they’re trying to access,” Hollis mentioned.

