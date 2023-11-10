NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)– On Friday, friends and family came to North Charleston Performing Arts Center to celebrate those who have served.

Hundreds of people went to the event to support veterans and active-duty members in all military branches.

The event has been held in North Charleston for over two decades. The Department of Defense and the National Veteran’s Day Committee selected the city as the regional site for the celebration. Leaders said the city is honored to host the event and pay tribute to those who have served.

“What our military has gone through over the years to provide and protect this great nation in which we live, that’s why we are here today to honor you,” said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey.

World War II veteran Johnnie Johnson, the oldest Veteran attending the event, had much to celebrate this weekend. He also will turn 100 years old on Veterans’ day.

“I’m thankful that I’m here. I would have never dreamed I would be here this long, but I’m here. I never dreamed it would be like it is now,” said Johnson.

During this event, youth from Felix Pinckney, Gethsemani after school, and Ladson and North Charleston Creative Arts Kaleidoscope read essays to the veterans.

Later, each youth was presented with a store voucher, bicycle, and medal for dedication and commitment.

After the event, each Veteran received a custom-designated commemorative coin.

“We are men, we are women, we come from different geographies, backgrounds, we have different colors, but at the end of the day, we are all Americans,” said Summey.

LIST OF EVENTS HAPPENING ON VETERANS DAY WEEKEND

Dorchester County Veterans Day Ceremony: This event will occur at Ashley River Park, 200 Renken Road in Summerville, on Saturday, Nov.11, at 10 a.m.

Veterans Day performance on the Yorktown: Saturday, November 11 at noon

The Sound of Freedom: Charleston Symphony Orchestra Salute to Veterans:

Saturday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m. at Capers Hall Art Gallery and Auditorium. * tickets are required.