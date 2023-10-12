NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)- Vistors at Riverfront Park will soon be able to enjoy fishing, boating, and activities at the new fishing pier and boardwalk.

Nearly 30 years ago, when North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey took office, the Navy base was closing, leaving an ample industrial space vacant. Since then, Summey has made it one of his goals to revitalize the area to make it a better place that brings the community together.

Mayor Summey said The Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge was the first step. Now, the city is adding a fishing pier and educational boardwalk, hoping to provide something for every visitor to enjoy.

“We’re creating an area where everybody can come out and enjoy. We’re trying to be as inclusive as possible,” said Summey.

Summey said the developments are more than attractions. They’re creating these new projects for a better future.

“Recently, we created a walking bridge that crosses the creek. This is a star creek creating a walking path for the future,” said Summey.

Steve Dash, who oversaw the project, said the work is not yet done. The next phase will bring retail to the area to further support North Charleston’s Economy.

“The mayor has always wanted to see this become a central business district. We think that’s the right thing to be doing. We’re going to be partnering up with the city hopefully very soon and making all that happen and were thrilled about it,” said Dudash.

The fishing pier and boardwalk are expected to open in the coming days.