NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston and the North Charleston Police Department will gift school supplies to students during the “It’s Cool To Be In School” school supplies drive and fun day on August 12.

North Charleston Police Department is working to ensure students are prepared for the first day of school with the essential tools and supplies to succeed in the classroom.

The It’s Cool To Be In School event will have free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, games, and more for students.

NCPD started the back-to-school initiative in 2008.

According to NCPD statistics, the number of students absent during the first few weeks of school has dropped “tremendously” since 2008.

The event is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the North Charleston City Hall on August 12.

Giveaways will be distributed while supplies last.