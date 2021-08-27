North Charleston lottery player celebrating $30K win

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local lottery player said she was mesmerized after winning $30,000 recently.

“I just kept looking at it,” she told officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery. “I’ve never won anything in my life.”

The winner said she picked out a few tickets at the Speedway off Dorchester Road in North Charleston and took them home to scratch.

She said the five-figure win was mind-boggling. “I was so surprised,” the winner said.

The Speedway in North Charleston received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket.

DON’T MISS IT: Get the day’s top stories and breaking news in your inbox! Click here now

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES