North Charleston lottery player celebrating $30K win

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local lottery player said she was mesmerized after winning $30,000 recently.

“I just kept looking at it,” she told officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery. “I’ve never won anything in my life.”

The winner said she picked out a few tickets at the Speedway off Dorchester Road in North Charleston and took them home to scratch.

She said the five-figure win was mind-boggling. “I was so surprised,” the winner said.

The Speedway in North Charleston received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket.