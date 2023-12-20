NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston man was arrested by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and U.S. Marshal’s Task Force for charges related to sexual exploitation and improper communication with a minor.

Alexis Javier Mendez-Huerta, 20, is charged with four counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the 1st degree, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the 2nd degree, four counts of dissemination of obscene material to a minor under the age of 12, and one count of trafficking a child under the age of 18.

Mendez-Huerta was denied bond and is currently in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center, said CCSO.

Mendez-Huerta and the victim were neighbors, and he was aware the victim was under the age of 18, according to court affidavits.