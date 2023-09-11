NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- An 18-year-old North Charleston man is facing several charges in connection with the sexual exploitation of minors, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Monday.

Michael Maddox Kilpatrick was arrested on Sept. 7 and charged with four counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. He faces up to 10 years in prison on each count if convicted.

According to officials, authorities opened an investigation into Kilpatrick after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and found that he distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

He is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on $40,000 bond, according to jail records.