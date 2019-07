NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are investigating after a man was accused of sexually assaulting a teenager for three years.

According to an incident report, the victim reported that assault to her school resource officer.

The victim and her mother met with officers as the school and determined the abuse happened at multiple addresses within the City of North Charleston.

Karey Heyward is now charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.