CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal grand jury indicted a 20-year-old North Charleston man on gun and drug charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina said Monday that a jury returned a three-count indictment against Elisha Shaleel Patterson for ‘felon in possession of a firearm,’ ‘possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance,’ and ‘possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.’

Investigators allegedly observed Patterson engage in an illegal gambling operation earlier this year at the scene of a recent shooting, according to the indictment. He was arrested following a search where authorities recovered a stolen 9mm pistol, marijuana, and a digital scale in his possession.

Patterson is federally prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition due to a previous felony conviction. He faces a maximum penalty life in prison if he is convicted.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina.

United States Attorney Adair F. Boroughs stated that all charges in the indictment are merely accusations and that defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Charleston Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Lietzow is prosecuting the case.