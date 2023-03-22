NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to murder, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Kameron Horton, 22, was arrested last year in connection with the death of 73-year-old Darrell Johnson at his North Myrtle Beach home.

Authorities say Johnson was found dead inside his home off Hillside Drive in January 2022. Horton was arrested just days later after fleeing to Jasper County.

Circuit Court Judge Bentley Price sentenced Horton to 30 years in prison. He is not eligible for supervised release and must serve the entire sentence, according to Richardson’s office.

“The North Myrtle Beach Police Department did an excellent job of solving the case within hours of it happening,” said senior assistant solicitor George DeBusk, who prosecuted the case.