NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old North Charleston man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the production of child pornography.

The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) began investigating claims that Jonathan Reece Scarborough had sexually abused a 10-year-old girl back in September of 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina.

Evidence presented in court revealed that law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Scarborough’s North Charleston home, cell phone, and laptop.

“Computer forensics examiners searched Scarborough’s cell phone and laptop and found images and a video of him sexually abusing the minor female victim. The examiners also found hundreds of child pornography images Scarborough obtained from the internet, including images of prepubescent and pubescent minors being sexually assaulted by adults,” federal prosecutors said.

United States District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks sentenced Scarborough to 360 months in prison, to be followed by a lifetime term of court-ordered supervision.

There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the North Charleston Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dean H. Secor is prosecuting the case.