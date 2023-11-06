NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announces new North Charleston Fire Chief to be Chief Joseph Munn, beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

The new chief will replace retiring Chief Greg Bulanow.

Munn began serving the North Charleston Fire Department in 1984 as a recruit firefighter. He was promoted through the ranks to become Deputy Chief in 2009. He will bring over 39 years of experience and knowledge to his new position.

“…His tenure and expertise are invaluable assets that will undoubtedly continue to drive the department’s growth and success, ensuring that North Charleston remains a community that thrives under the vigilant and dedicated guidance of Chief Joseph Munn,” Mayor Summey said. “I have no doubt that Chief Munn will continue to uphold the high standards of excellence we expect in North Charleston.”