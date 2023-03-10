NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- After nearly 30 years in office, Keith Summey said he will not seek another term as mayor of North Charleston.

Summey, 76, made the announcement in a video posted to the city’s website Friday afternoon.

“It’s been a wonderful opportunity for me to serve the people in the city that I love,” Summey said. “We’ve come a long way and I’m very proud of where we are today compared to where we were when I became mayor.”

Elected in 1994, Summey became just the third person to hold the mayoral office in North Charleston and has won seven consecutive reelections, most recently in November 2019.

