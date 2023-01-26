NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey is set to deliver his State of the City address on Thursday evening.

The longtime mayor will likely reflect on last year’s accomplishments and lay out his vision for the year ahead when he speaks from council chambers at city hall.

Some of the topics he is expected to touch on include community development, recreational and livability amenities, economic growth, public safety, and civic cooperation.

Summey’s speech will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Some have questioned whether this would be Summey’s last term as mayor of North Charleston. While he has not yet publicly announced plans not to run for the office, several people including North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and State Representative Marvin Pendarvis have suggested they would run if Summey does not seek re-election.