North Charleston moving forward on racial bias audit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Evaluation Research Committee on Monday cast the first vote in the process of conducting a racial bias audit of the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD).

The group voted unanimously to recommend CNA, “a nonprofit research and analysis organization located in Arlington, Virginia.” Since 1942, CNA has been advising “military, federal, state, and city leaders.”

Although contracting CNA may ultimately be more expensive than the alternative — another Virginia based company, the National Police Foundation — members were reminded that the expense should not factor into their decisions, as the Finance Committee would consider that aspect.

The estimated $300,000 price tag comes with what Committee members agreed is a more comprehensive structure.

If approved by the Finance Committee, the proposal will then move to the City Council for a final vote.