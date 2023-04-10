NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey has named the city’s next police chief.

Assistant Chief Greg Gomes has been selected to serve as the North Charleston Police Department’s next chief of police, following the retirement of current Chief Reggie Burgess.

Burgess is retiring after spending five years as the department’s leader to pursue a run for mayor.

Gomes is a native of North Charleston and brings with him more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement. He was named assistant chief in February 2020, and has served in various leadership roles including overseeing day-to-day operations.

He also worked as Deputy Police Chief of the Investigative Divisions from October 2016 to February 2020, and as Captain of the Office of Professional Standards and Compliance Division from June 2013 to October 2016.

According to the city, Gomes is a graduate of the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville’s 80th Command Officers’ Development Course and graduated with honors from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

Mayor Summey praised Gomes in his announcement, calling him a well-qualified and capable leader.

“With his extensive experience, impressive credentials, and deep commitment to serving the community, I know Assistant Chief Gomes is the right person to lead the North Charleston Police Department forward,” he said. “As a native of North Charleston, he has a deep and abiding commitment to our city, and I am excited to see what he will accomplish as Police Chief.”

Gomes expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve as police chief saying, “As someone who grew up in North Charleston and has dedicated my entire career to serving this city, I am truly humbled and honored to be named the next Police Chief. I believe in the power of community policing, and I look forward to continuing to work with the men and women of the North Charleston Police Department to build trust, foster positive relationships, and ensure the safety and well-being of all of our citizens. “

Gomes will begin serving as police chief on May 1, 2023.