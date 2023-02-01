CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston native Deion Smith is set to appear in an upcoming biopic on boxing legend George Foreman.

Smith, who has acted in the popular Netflix series Outer Banks, graduated from the Charleston County School of the Arts and later attended classes at Trident Technical College.

Outer Banks Season 1 – Jackson Davis/Netflix

The CCSD grad will portray Roy Foreman, who managed his brother and served on the US Olympic Boxing Committee, in the film ‘Big George Foreman.’

The upcoming film will detail the “life and boxing career of George Foreman,” according to its IMDB page. It also stars longtime actor Forest Whitaker.

Foreman was named a two-time heavyweight champion. He’s also an Olympic gold medalist.

The movie is expected to be released at the end of April