NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A nonprofit organization on Thursday provided warm meals and clothing to people in need just days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Father to Father, which offers education and services for Lowcountry fathers who are working to rebuild their lives and reconnect with family, gathered in North Charleston to hand out dinners and warm clothing to members of the community.

Tom Swanciger, the organization’s CEO, said they wanted to help feed those in need and ensure they had a quality meal for Thanksgiving.

“Making sure their bellies are full and minds are at ease for at least a day or two, and that they get some quality clothing from us,” said Swanciger.

Those who attended the Thursday morning event received a hot meal, clothing items, and a blanket.

“Weather is getting colder, [we] want to make sure they are staying warm in this kind of weather,” he said.

Swanciger said the organization is here to help the community no matter the circumstance. “That is what Father to Father does. We’re here to help the community,” he said.

Thursday’s event was free for those in need. Father to Father is funded by donations from the community.